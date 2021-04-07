 
     
PM Citu: We must come up as soon as possible with a pay law limiting bonuses to very special cases

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
florin citu

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that the government must complete a bill on public pay as soon as possible, adding that in the new form of the law, if there are still bonuses they will only be for "a very, very small category, very special cases."

"At today's government meeting, I asked the relevant ministries to come up with points of view on the memorandum of the Ministry of Labour regarding the pay law. We must come up as soon as possible with a pay law. I have publicly expressed my opinion; I will wait and see what form the Ministry of Labour will finally put forth after discussing with those ministries, but, as I said before, I do not think that in that form we will see bonuses anymore; if thy still exist, they will be only for a very, very small category, very special cases," Citu told a news conference on Wednesday at the end of the a government meeting, agerpres.ro confirms.

