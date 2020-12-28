PM Citu: We will build 2021 budget with deficit of 7% of GDP

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday that the 2021 budget will be built with a deficit of 7% of GDP, which shows the commitment to fiscal consolidation, noting that it is a budget that does not put a brake on the economy.

"We have already seen discussions in the public space and we need to clarify for next year's budget what measures remain and how they will be extended. For next year's budget we stick to what we have said so far: we are in favor of fiscal consolidation, which means that we will build a budget with which we will come to Romania's Parliament with a budget deficit of around 7% of GDP, which shows, on the one hand, our firm commitment to fiscal consolidation and, at the same time, is a budget deficit that, in the current economic context, does not put a brake on the economy. Fiscal policy remains stimulating in 2021, it is true, as we estimate, in the first part of the year and it will move towards a neutral fiscal policy in the second part of the year", said Citu, after the Government's meeting.