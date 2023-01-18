PM Ciuca asks for verifications on accident at Oltenia Energy Complex

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca requested the Energy minister to carry out verification regarding the causes leading to the accident which occurred at the Oltenia Energy Complex (CE), so that the fist conclusions be presented by next week, told Agerpres.

Furthermore, the prime minister sent condolences to the families of the three workers who lost their lives as a result of the accident.

"Yesterday, unfortunately, a tragic accident occurred at the Oltenia Energy Complex. (...) At this time, both the Energy Ministry and the Labour Ministry, through the Labour Inspection, will continue the verification and investigation activity regarding the causes leading to the accident and, by next week, in the government meeting, you shall present me the first data and conclusions, with concrete measures (...)," the prime minister stated in the beginning of the government meeting.

The Oltenia Energy Complex (CE) announced on Wednesday morning the removal from office of the managers who are directly in charge, hierarchically, with the activity of the Jilt Sud Quarry, where an accident took place on Tuesday which resulted in 3 people losing their lives, leaving 10 others injured.

On Tuesday evening, Energy Minister Virgil Popescu arrived in Gorj county, at the Jilt Sud Quarry and, afterwards, at the Prefecture, where, after discussing with representatives of the mining unit and local authorities, urgently requested the removal from office of the three directors within the company, who were directly responsible for the quarry's activity - the heads of the mining branch, the exploitation and the quarry.

Policemen established that on Tuesday, around 13:30hrs, a 51-year-old man, an employee of a commercial company, while driving a lorry in the premises of the Jilt Quarry, in which employees of the mining quarry were being transported, lost control of the vehicle when crossing over a bridge set up over the conveyor belts, capsizing at a distance of about 3 meters from the ground.