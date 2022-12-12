PM Ciuca asks ministries to prioritise completion of PNRR targets associated to 2nd payment request

On Monday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca asked, within the Interministerial Committee Coordinating the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), the coordinating ministries and institutions to give maximum priority to the completion of the 51 milestones and targets of the PNRR, associated with the second payment request, in the amount of 2.8 billion EUR, which Romania is going to send to the European Commission in December, told Agerpres.

According to a release of the Government, within the meeting, the emphasis was especially placed on the milestones and targets considered to be vital for the approval of the second payment request which Romania will submit to the European Commission.

PM Ciuca requested clarifications for each individual case, underscoring the importance of accessing the funds which Romania can benefit from through the PNRR.

"We cannot afford to slip from the commitments assumed because many elements related to the reform processes, investments and even economic stability depend on accessing this money. We want to make sure that the second payment request will also be approved by European Commission, so that, in the beginning of next year, Romania receives this tranche of money from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan," the Executive Head stated, as quoted in the press release.

Furthermore, within the meeting also reviewed were the achievement stages of the 55 milestones and targets with deadlines in the quarters III and IV of 2022, which will refer the 3rd request for payment that Romania is going to send to the European Commission in the spring of 2023.