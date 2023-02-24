PM Ciuca: At the moment we cannot discuss about potential world conflict

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated on Friday that at the moment we cannot discuss about a potential world conflict and emphasized that Romania is part of the strongest military alliance, told Agerpres.

"We have never been so well insured from the point of view of belonging to such a military alliance", said the prime minister in an interview with CNN's Antena3.

Ciuca also stated that there are people who ask him if there will be a third world war.

"I tell them to trust that the measures we are taking and the fact that there are analyses, modeling, scenarios, until now have not taken us to the point where we have the power to anticipate", added Ciuca.

He also said that there are exercises to anticipate a possible conflict.

"We do all these scenarios and modeling at the national level, we do them together with the allies and for each of them there are response plans, because beyond the analyzes it is necessary that, when a certain hypothesis is reached, it can be embodied in an answer. I don't think we need to speculate and let citizens, however concerned about the situation in Ukraine, add to these concerns the direct fear that there will be a third world war. None of us can foresees what will happen, when it will happen and how it will happen, but at the moment we cannot discuss a potential world conflict", Ciuca also declared.

Asked what would happen if Russia won the war, the prime minister stated that it would be "a loss not only for Ukraine, but for the entire international community, for the free world".