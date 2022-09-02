PM Ciuca: Black Sea region becomes higher than ever stake in geopolitical perspective

The Black Sea region becomes a higher than ever stake in terms of geopolitical perspective, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca told a panel of the sixth edition of the Black Sea and Balkans Security Forum on Friday.

He pointed out that the freedom of movement and navigation, the freedom of trade must also be defended in special circumstances.

"The Black Sea region becomes now a stake higher than ever, not only in the classic, military, security sense, but mostly in a wide, geopolitical perspective. This has implications in multiple areas: security, energy, supply chain safety, infrastructure, interconnectivity, cyber security. In these areas, the consecration of this region in allied or EU national strategies is justified and reflected of the most concrete manner. Maritime security focuses on the freedom of movement and navigation and the freedom of trade, which we must defend also in special circumstances, such as those in times of war," the Prime Minister said, told Agerpres.

Nicolae Ciuca hailed the initiative strongly endorsed in the US Congress of consolidating a US strategy at the Black Sea.

"The strategic partnership with the US has determined the design of a new strategy devoted to the Black Sea. It is worth hailing the initiative, strongly endorsed in the US Congress, of consolidating a US strategy at the Black Sea. The increase of the US strategic investment in supporting the resilience and freedom of choice of the partner states is increasingly more visible. France or the UK, as well as other states, are eloquent examples," he added.

The Black Sea and Balkans Security Forum is organised by the New Strategy Center, with the support of NATO's Public Diplomacy Division and in partnership with the National Defence Ministry and the Foreign Affairs Ministry. The works are carried out at the University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine in Bucharest. The Prime Minister participates in the first session, devoted to the war in Ukraine and the security challenges in the Black Sea and Balkans region.