PM Ciuca: Civil protection professionals are always on duty, proving a lot of professionalism

Romania's civil protection professionals are always on duty and sometimes they risk their own lives, showing a lot of courage and professionalism, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday in a message on the Romanian Civil Protection Day, told Agerpres.

"Today, we celebrate the lifesavers from Romania's civil protection system - firefighters, doctors, paramedics, nurses, mountain rescuers, lifeguards, pilots and all the technical staff who manage civil emergency responses and missions. They are always on duty and sometimes they risk their own life, showing a lot of courage and professionalism. Let us thank these heroes and appreciate them for what they do for the Romanians who, unfortunately, end up in situations that put their lives or property in danger. Care towards fellow people in their daily actions is what has endeared the first responders to the whole society since the establishment of the first civil protection departments in our country 90 years ago," said Ciuca.

He added that the succession of unprecedented challenges that we have been facing for several years in Romania and in the world has called for one of the most difficult rescue missions.

"After the almost superhuman effort during the pandemic, when they carried out their activity almost under continuous fire, the civil protection professionals displayed the same dedication in the support actions that Romania has carried out in response to the humanitarian crisis of refugees from Ukraine. The responsibility with which the rescuers do their duty is also an example of humanity, appreciated both in the country and abroad, after some difficult missions in which teams from Romania also participated, such as those for extinguishing wild fires in Greece and France in 2022, and, most recently, saving lives after the devastating earthquake in Turkey," Ciuca highlighted.

Ciuca added that the government will continue to provide funds for properly equipping the civil protection departments.

"Challenges in the activity of the rescuers never end, but the success of the missions must be supported by the appropriate provision of specific logistics, and the government will continue to provide money for proper equipment," said Ciuca.

At the end of his message, the prime minister thanked the rescuers and all the civil protection personnel for their work.

"I want to thank our dear rescuers and all the civil protection professionals for everything they do. I wish them success and may they return safely from their missions!," the prime minister concluded.