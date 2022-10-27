PM Ciuca: First installment of 2.6 billion euros from PNRR, disbursed by European Commission

The first installment of 2.6 billion euros from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) has been disbursed on Thursday by the European Commission and confirms the objectives assumed by Romania have been fulfilled, informs Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

According to the head of the Executive, the amount covers reforms that contribute to the digital transition, sustainable mobility, decarbonization, audit and control, education and health, but also preliminary measures in reforming the pension system and taxation.

"Measures to support businesses and to ensure the good governance of the country are also included. We reaffirmed, at the meeting in Brussels with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, our commitment to implementing the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. This is our chance to capitalize on these funds," added Ciuca, according to a post on the Government's Facebook page.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca was on a working visit to Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday.AGERPRES