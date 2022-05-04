PM Ciuca: Government's main concern is Romanian citizen, wherever they are

Work standards and the rights of the Romanian citizens who are working in Italy and the Italians' in Romania need to be respected in accordance with EU regulations, PM Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday, while signing a memorandum in the field of work inspection by the Romanian and Italian select Ministers.

"The Government's main concern is the Romanian citizen, wherever they are. It is our duty, of the Ministries of Labor from Romania and Italy, to identify those solutions and to take measures, so that we can ensure the European social protection standards for Romanian citizens that are working in Italy, we are talking about over 1 million Romanians in Italy, as well as Italian citizens in Romania, approximately 9,000. Through today's activity we can ensure those elements of collaboration and coordination between the Romanian and Italian Labor Ministries in order to coordinate their instruments better, so that the standards can be respected in order for Romanian and Italian citizens to benefit from the rights provided nationwide in Italy and Romania and to respect the rights in accordance with the EU regulations," the Prime Minister declared.He took part in signing the memorandum of understanding regarding the collaboration and information exchange in the area of work inspection by the Minister of Labor and Social Solidarity, Marius Budai and the Minister of Labor and Social Policies from the Italian Republic's government, Andrea Orlando.The Prime Minister expressed his belief that such actions will be continued for Romanians that are working in other countries and in the European Union and not only."We are looking forward that in the future we will continue such bilateral activities and why not, we will have a meeting at premiers and Government level in order to help consolidate the relations between our countries, Romania and Italy," the PM concluded.AGERPRES