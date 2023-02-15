PM Ciuca: Government's objective is to attract at least 10 billion euros from European funds in 2023 as well

The government will continue to take all measures to fulfill the objective regarding the absorption of European funds, so that at least 10 billion euros will be attracted by Romania this year, declared Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

"At this moment, at the level of the Government, I have discussed with the Minister (of European Investments and Projects) Bolos all the lines that we must approach and the way of coordination and dialogue with the other ministries, the other reform coordinating structures in order to fulfill both our objectives from the PNRR, as well as to increase the degree of absorption from the cohesion funds for the 2014-2020 framework. We still have a few months of this framework and we must do it in such a way as to avoid losing part of the money allocated to us," said Nicolae Ciuca, on Wednesday, during the government meeting.

He stated, regarding the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), that from the analysis regarding payment request number 2, it emerged that there are no "obstacles" for it not to be approved.

"Today we approve a memorandum by which we ensure the calendar that includes the launch of about 500 calls for projects such as transport infrastructure, water-sewage infrastructure, waste, health infrastructure, education, infrastructure for local communities and energy efficiency. All of these are the subject of the 16 operational programs that are already functional in the 2021-2027 financial framework. Last year we managed to attract 2.2 billion euros and contracts worth approximately 10 billion euros have also been signed and are being prepared to be signed," Ciuca also declared.AGERPRES