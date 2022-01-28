PM Ciuca: Gov't will continue to take active measures in support of post-pandemic economic recovery

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Friday said, at a working meeting with representatives of Romanian entrepreneurs from the Romanian Business Leaders (RBL) that the Government will continue to support the post-pandemic economic recovery trend started last year and highlighted the measures taken to protect citizens from rising energy and gas bills and to support economic activities in terms of competitiveness and efficiency.

According to a press release of the Executive, the talks focused on taxation, debureaucratization, education and infrastructure, energy crisis management and measures meant to protect the population and the business environment from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister said that protecting people's health, maintaining economic activities and keeping jobs are a priority, noting that the application of health protection rules and vaccination remain the solutions recommended by specialists for the protection of public health, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The Romanian Government will continue, through active measures, to support the post-pandemic economic recovery trend started last year. The integrated approach in managing the effects of the pandemic, with both economic and social measures, which represented 3.6pct of the GDP in 2020 and 1.4pct of the GDP in 2021 have proven to be beneficial.

The Prime Minister presented the importance of Romania's invitation to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, pointing out that this "offers the business environment in our country the prospect of large-scale investments, given that the 38 OECD member states hold 90pct of the share of foreign direct investment globally and 70pct of the world production and trade."

"Our vision is to integrate reforms and investments in the PNRR with the opportunities and standards that an OECD accession would bring. Thus, we have the opportunity to finance the reforms expected by Romanians and to modernize our country, following the model of economically developed countries," added Nicolae Ciuca.

Regarding the energy crisis, the Prime Minister highlighted the measures taken by the Government to protect the citizens from the increase of energy and natural gas bills, as well as to support the development of economic activity in conditions of competitiveness and efficiency, reads the same press release.

During the talks, they appreciated the importance of predictability and clarity of the tax legislation, compliance with the Government's commitment not to introduce new taxes and not to increase the taxes now in force, as well as the improved level of tax collection.

The representatives of the Romanian Business Leaders underscored that the reduction of bureaucracy, by extending the digitization projects, and the continuation of the simplification of the administrative procedures are measures likely to support the business environment, the same source also showed. Other measures mentioned are investment in education and development of transport infrastructure.