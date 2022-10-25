PM Ciuca, in Brussels, to meet European Commission's head, NATO SecGen, EP President

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will pay an official visit to Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday, during which he will have meetings with his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo, the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, as well as the Secretary general of the North Atlantic Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, the agenda sent by the Government on Tuesday, reads.

Nicolae Ciuca will meet on Wednesday with the President of the European Parliament, as well as with the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen.

The Prime Minister will meet, at the headquarters of the North Atlantic Alliance, with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the two officials also having scheduled a joint press conference.

Also on Wednesday, the head of the Romanian Executive and his Belgian counterpart will have a meeting and hold a joint press conference.

On this occasion, several documents will be signed: the bilateral cooperation agreement between the Belgian Center for Nuclear Research and the Horia Hulubei National Institute for Research, Development for Nuclear Physics and Engineering (IFIN-HH), the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the nuclear field between the Autonomous Technology Directorate for Nuclear Energy (RATEN) and the Belgian Nuclear Research Center (SCK CEN).

The head of the Romanian Government will also hold consultations with the representatives of the Romanian and Belgian business community.

Nicolae Ciuca will also meet with Manfred Weber, the president of the EPP Group in the European Parliament.

Also, the prime minister will have meetings with Ambassador Iulia Matei, the permanent representative of Romania to the European Union COREPER II, and with Ambassador Dan Neculaescu, permanent representative of Romania at NATO.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Ciuca will meet with Adina Valean, the European Commissioner for Transport, and with the delegation of Romanian MEPs.

The delegation led by the Prime Minister includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, and the Minister of Justice, Catalin Predoiu.AGERPRES