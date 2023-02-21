PM Ciuca - meeting with American Congress delegation; security situation in Black Sea region, analyzed

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met, on Tuesday, at the Victoria Palace, with a delegation of the American Congress, consisting of senators Richard Durbin and Jeanne Shaheen, with whom he analyzed the security situation in the Black Sea region, as a result of Russian military aggression on Ukraine, told Agerpres.

According to a Government release, on this occasion, the Prime Minister conveyed the Government's thanks for the security guarantees offered by the presence of US troops in Romania, presenting, at the same time, the efforts of our country to support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.

"Both sides recognized the relevance of the Black Sea both for Romania and for Europe and the North Atlantic Alliance," the press release says.

Regarding the situation in the Republic of Moldova, Prime Minister Ciuca drew attention to the need to strengthen the support offered during this period.

At the same time, the need to pay more attention to security and stability in the Balkans was emphasized.

For their part, the American senators, who had the opportunity to meet the US troops stationed at the Mihail Kogalniceanu military base, thanked for the hospitality and showed appreciation for the collaboration with the Romanian military staff and the inter-operability demonstrated by them.

They expressed thanks for the multidimensional support given to Ukraine, especially the support for refugees and the transit of grain for export, Romania's role being crucial in this regard, the efforts being known and appreciated in Washington and in Congress.

"As to the use of nuclear energy as clean energy and the involvement in the small modular reactor project, the American guests welcomed Romania's leadership, which can set an example in relation to other European states," according to the press release.