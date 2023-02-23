PM Ciuca - meeting with Maia Sandu; reaffirms political, technical support for EU integration of Republic of Moldova

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca reaffirmed the political and technical support for the integration of the Republic of Moldova into the European Union during the meeting he had on Thursday at the Victoria Palace, with the Moldovan President, Maia Sandu, who is on a working visit to Bucharest, told Agerpres.

According to a press release from the Government, the topics of interest on the bilateral agenda were discussed during the talks, with an emphasis on joint projects in the fields of energy and transport, which aim to connect the Republic of Moldova to the European Union.

"It was emphasized the need to improve the interaction between the business sectors of Romania and the Republic of Moldova, in order to increase the economic resilience of the neighboring state. The two officials agreed that, against the background of the considerable increase in trade during the previous year, there is still a potential to be exploited in this field," the press release reads.

Also, topics related to the security situation in the Republic of Moldova and the evolution of the regional security context were addressed in order to identify the most suitable ways to counteract the effects of the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine in economic, social and humanitarian terms.