PM Ciuca meets Nokian Tires reps on state aid packages for large investments

Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday welcomed a business delegation of the Nokian Tires company to discuss the state aid packages available for large investment and openness shown towards the needs to relocate industrial production facilities as a result of the Russian military aggression in Ukraine.

According to a government press statement, the Romanian government's vision was presented regarding the importance attached to investment in the economic development of Romania and the support provided to the business community.

According to the statement, the government is engaged in accelerating the steps to join the OECD, the most powerful organisation that brings together economies representing 90 percent of foreign direct investment at the global level, told Agerpres.

"Romania has already started the process of adopting the OECD standards, which, together with the implementation of the recovery and resilience reforms, will transform the public administration and facilitate the operation of the business community at an optimised level. We have demonstrated that the external borders of the European Union are well guarded by Romania and thus we showed that we are capable of taking on the protection of the borders of the Schengen Area, which certainly represents an additional asset in our attractiveness to investors," Ciuca is quoted as saying in the statement.