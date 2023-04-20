PM Ciuca meets Plug Power representatives: Discussions on opportunities to develop green hydrogen production capacities

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca discussed on Thursday, at the Victoria Palace, with the representatives of the Plug Power company about the opportunities offered by Romania for the development of green hydrogen production capacities, in the context of the commitments assumed at the European level regarding the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions of carbon and strengthening the economy, under conditions of environmental protection and using green technologies.

"Romania's energy potential offers a broad development perspective for companies that want to invest in one of the most dynamic economies in Central and Eastern Europe. The development of local production capacities contributes to the Government's vision to capitalize on resources by producing of high added value. The Strategic Partnership with the United States of America offers our country the opportunity to strengthen itself economically, safely. The Government encourages American investors to implement solid business plans, benefiting from the high level of training of specialists from our country, who activate in the area of research and development, having the ability to manage and design cutting-edge technologies", said Prime Minister Ciuca, according to a release sent by the Government.

The president of the Plug Power company, Andy Marsh, conveyed his interest in the opportunity to carry out large-scale investment projects in Romania in the coming period, told Agerpres.

The American company, which is one of the largest companies in the world active in the field of green hydrogen production, has developed significant investments in Europe in recent years, having more than 4,000 employees globally, the cited source states.

The chair of the Committee for Industry in the European Parliament, MEP Cristian Busoi, also participated in the meeting.