PM Ciuca paying visit to Mures county

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca is paying a visit to Mures county on Thursday where he is scheduled to meet with representatives of several companies and to attend the events organized on the occasion of the 20th anniversary since the establishment of the Targu Mures Forces for Special Operation, told Agerpres.

According to the agenda announced by the Press Office of the Government, in the first part of the day, the prime minister will go to the Targu Mures Emergency Institute for Cardiovascular Diseases and Transplantation (the Institute of Hearts).

Afterwards, he will have a working meeting with representatives of the Azomures management and tour the Dairy Factory Mirdatod Prod SRL in Reghin. Also in Reghin, he will visit IRUM company, which is specialized in the construction of machines and equipment.

Also included in the schedule is Ciuca's participation in the events organised in Targu Mures on the occasion of the 20th anniversary since the establishment of the Forces for Special Operations. The prime minister will attend the military ceremony and tour the weapons exhibition in the Medieval Citadel. On this occasion, he will attend a demonstration exercise (demonstration firing) organized at the 01010th Military Unit in Targu Mures.

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu will also attend these events alongside the prime minister.