PM Ciuca, Portuguese ForMin highlight dynamic cooperation in defence

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday had a meeting with Portuguese Republic Foreign Affairs Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho, in which context the two officials appreciated the quality of the bilateral relation and made a stage assessment of the initiatives on the consolidation of the sectoral cooperation agreed on the occasion of the visit of the Portuguese Prime Minister this spring.

According to a Government press release, the Romanian-Portuguese dynamic cooperation in the defence area has been highlighted, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca having voiced special appreciations for the Portuguese military presence on Romania's territory and the active contribution to the consolidation of the allied defence and deterrence posture on the Eastern Flank.

In context, he voiced the interest of the Romanian side in extending the Portuguese military presence in Romania.

The opinion exchanges also focused on the measures to manage energy costs and the regional security agenda, in the context of the war in Ukraine, having noted in this respect the similarity in both sides' assessment.

At the same time, Prime Minister Ciuca highlighted the importance of fully implementing the decisions made in the NATO Summit in Madrid, in the sense of strengthening the allied posture on the Eastern Flank and appreciatively took note of the active support offered by Portugal to Romania's goal of joining the Schengen Area, told Agerpres.

Regarding the meeting with the Portuguese Minister, the Romanian Prime Minister said in a message on the Government's Twitter page that the meeting reconfirmed Portugal's and Romania's attitude concerning the situation in Europe.

"My meeting with FM Joao Cravinho reconfirmed the like-mindedness of Romania and Portugal regarding the situation in Europe. Our countries have opportunities to develop further bilateral cooperation. Energy, digitalization, agriculture, health are some key sectors," Ciuca wrote on Twitter.

The Portuguese Foreign Minister is paying a visit to Bucharest as part of his participation, as a special guest, in the 2022 edition of the Meeting of the Romanian Diplomacy.