PM Ciuca: Research, adaptability and new product development, sure ways for successful business

Research, adaptability and new product development are sure ways for a successful business, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday after he paid a visit to the Farmec SA company of Cluj-Napoca, the biggest cosmetics producer running on one hundred percent Romanian capital.

According to a Government release, PM Ciuca talked with the company's managers about the long-term development strategy, focused on investments and developing new products meant to keep it on top positions on a strongly competitive market.

"A company with tradition and acknowledgement on the international market, Farmec has continuously developed and bet on research and the results have been rewarding. The brands produced here are very well known by all Romanians and they are very sought after abroad as well," the Prime Minister said.

Thus, besides the historic brands in the portfolio, such as Farmec, Gerovital, Aslavital, the Cluj-based company has continuously been developing new products with innovating ingredients and has collaboration relations with institutions, universities and laboratories from Romania and abroad for research and accreditations, the release points out.

At the same time, the head of the Government also appreciated that Farmec company had been among the first companies in Romania to have produced hygiene products and disinfectants ever since the beginning of the pandemic, thus showing an example of adaptability, of business carefully run according to the market and the consumers' needs.

"Moreover, Farmec company supports the professional training of pupils within the dual learning programme at the Ana Aslan Technical College, by granting scholarships and internships, an example of good practice for a business continuously looking into the future," the release reads.

Prime Minister Ciuca brought to mind that the Government had committed to support the business environment under the recently adopted Support for Romania programme, as well as the existence of several other governmental programmes, some focused on endorsing exports, such as the Export Promotion Programme, carried out by the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism.

With a history of over 130 years, Farmec has set the foundations of the modern cosmetics industry in Romania and has been over the recent years a market leader on important segments, obtaining several distinctions with its products.