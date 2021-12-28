 
     
PM Ciuca: Romania, acknowledged as regional hub in promoting 2030 Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development

Romania is among the first European countries to have achieved an occupational standard for the position of expert in sustainable development and is acknowledged as a regional hub for promoting the 2030 Agenda in this area, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said, agerpres reports.

"There has been [on Tuesday] the meeting of the Interdepartmental Committee for Sustainable Development. Romania assumed as early as 2015 implementing the UN goals for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. We have all found that we need to change the paradigm of development and we need a new mentality. The coronavirus pandemic has shown us that we can only deal with it through solidarity and care for those around us. Romania is among the first European countries to have achieved an occupational standard to the position of expert in sustainable development and is acknowledged as a regional hub for promoting the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. We can perform as regional leaders in areas such as clean energy, biodiveristy, sustainable agriculture and food industry, as well as digitisation," Ciuca said in the beginning of the Government meeting.

The Prime Minister has mentioned that the Department for Sustainable Development has already been working on an action plan until 2030, funded on EU money, the actions conducted being presented in a report adopted on Tuesday that will be sent to Parliament.

