PM Ciuca: Romania ranks first in Europe in terms of number of women in companies' management

Romania ranks first in Europe in terms of the number of women in the top management of companies, Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday, who participated, in central-western Cluj-Napoca, at the launch conference of the initiative Women in Tech, under the aegis of the Innowave Summit.

"I've found that there's really gender equality. I have seen many ladies present, which means that we do not have to make many arguments about the relevance you have in all the projects that are ongoing in Cluj. I would like to underline your level of ambition and thank you for what you do, because you can become a model of good practice for all the ladies and young ladies in the country," Ciuca said.

The prime minister encouraged women entrepreneurs to continue to develop the projects they carry out.

"The fact that you get involved and have this consistent participation in everything that the local authorities have proposed to achieve in the municipality of Cluj-Napoca, in Cluj County, is for us a reason to be glad that there are chances, there is hope and we encourage you to increase as much as possible the number of ladies and young ladies in all these projects, because your perspective is certainly different from that of men in some places, in others it is as congruent as possible. The fact that you manage to put into practice a whole series of ideas is only for your benefit, ours, the local authorities, and I will leave Cluj animated that there is a model of good practice that I will recommend," said Nicolae Ciuca.

"Where the administrations are liberal, things move differently and they are oriented towards development, towards innovation, towards research, towards modernization, and I think that this has to go beyond political conviction and it has to go towards what we have to do, so that, at the national level, we can use these models and stop wasting the time to search and discover, but to take the model, package as it is, and to apply it in other counties, in other regions of the country," Ciuca said.AGERPRES