PM Ciuca: Romanian Government is following with concern major challenges facing Republic of Moldova

Oana Ghita reports: Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday that the Romanian government "is following with concern the major challenges facing the Republic of Moldova in the energy sector."

"We are still by the Republic of Moldova's side in this sensitive area, with significant implications for the citizens," the prime minister said at the end of the joint meeting of the two governments, Romanian and Moldovan.

His counterpart, Natalia Gavrilita, spoke about Romania's support in this regard.

"I would like to mention in particular the memorandum on cooperation in the field of energy security. The global energy crisis that has also affected the Republic of Moldova has been a need that indeed showed who our friends have been," she said, Agerpres informs.