PM Ciuca sends support message to authorities in Athens following train accident

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca sent a message of support to the Greek people and the authorities in Athens, following Tuesday night's tragic train accident in Greece in which at least 26 people died, told Agerpres.

"The Government of Romania stands with our Greek friends following the tragic train accident in Greece. Our thoughts of sympathy go out to the families of those who lost their lives. I wish fast recovery to the injured," the Romanian prime minister wrote in a message on the Government's Twitter page.

At least 26 people lost their lives and 85 were injured Tuesday night in a collision between a freight train and a passenger train connecting Athens and Thessaloniki in Greece, firefighters said Wednesday, according to AFP.

"So far at least 26 people have been found dead," Vassilis Vathrakogiannis, spokesman for the Greek firefighters, told a news conference, adding that rescue operations were still underway.

"85 people were injured and transported to nearby hospitals," he added.

According to the Greek press, this is "the most serious rail accident Greece has ever known".