PM Ciuca: Special Operations Forces is a very distinguished branch of the Romanian Army

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday, March 2, the 20th anniversary of the Romanian Special Operations Forces, that the activity of these soldiers is recognised domestically and internationally and is a very distinguished branch of the Romanian Army, told Agerpres.

"Today, we have this component that we are all proud of. In Afghanistan, Iraq and the Western Balkans, part of operations led by NATO or other coalition forces in Africa, Asia and the Mediterranean Sea, the soldiers of the Special Operations Forces have demonstrated that they are able to carry out, at the highest standards, all the missions they are entrusted with. The Special Operations Forces are recognised domestically and internationally and are a very distinguished branch of the Romanian Army. The professionalism of the elite fighters has been rewarded with over 1,000 medals, decorations and certificates of appreciation, both national and international, received by the soldiers who fought in Afghanistan or in other war theatres," Ciuca told the events organised on the 20th anniversary of the Special Operations Forces based in Targu Mures.

He added that this day is also a day of commemoration of those killed in action.

"You have grown and evolved nicely in these 20 years. I have continued to support the modernisation of the Romanian Army. The increase to 2.5 percent of the GDP in defence spending has a considerable contribution to the provision of modern military equipment. It is necessary to continue this approach because we are part of an alliance that provides us with the strongest security guarantees in our history, but we must also have our contribution. Dear comrades, Special Operations Forces Day remains at the same time an occasion to commemorate the comrades killed in action while honourably conducted their assigned missions, respecting their oath of allegiance to the country. Let's keep them all always alive in our hearts and minds, always paying tribute to them as worthy heroes of Romania. Let me congratulate you on your professionalism, determination and courage you have shown and that you prove every day, offering the guarantee of excellence in defence of the country and the military confidence of every Romanian citizen who understands the difficulty of the missions and respects your achievements," said Ciuca

He added that by establishing this branch, Romania managed to build an elite force, recognised among its partners.

"Romania has thus managed to build its special forces at the level of all categories of forces, these being staffed with professional elite soldiers, with skills developed by fighters who are simultaneously paratroopers, divers and parachutists capable of facing any special situation for they base their response on surprise, speed of action, ingenuity, mobility, flexibility, understanding of the environment of action from a cultural, linguistic point of view. The Special Operations are the rapid reaction component of strategic level, with a high level of training and equipment. Together with other categories of forces, the Special Op Forces were an important argument regarding the degree of training, efficiency and professionalism of the Romanian armed forces, an achievement that won respect and appreciation among our allies and partners. (...) The Special Operations Forces contribute to the defining elite grade of an army capable of carrying out complete missions, of a high degree of danger, but of great importance to the protection of the other forces and the success of the other operations."