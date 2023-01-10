 
     
PM Ciuca: Third NATO-EU joint declaration consolidates transatlantic cooperation

Ciuca

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca commends the signing of the third joint declaration on NATO-EU cooperation, showing that this declaration is meant to consolidate the transatlantic cooperation.

"I warmly salute the signing today of the third NATO-EU joint declaration, which consolidates transatlantic cooperation. Romania reaffirms its conviction that solidarity and cooperation are key elements to defending our security and common values. Together we are stronger!," Ciuca wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen signed the third Joint Declaration on NATO-EU Cooperation at the NATO Headquarters on Tuesday. AGERPRES

