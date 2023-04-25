PM Ciuca to pay visit to Iasi County.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will be in Iasi County on Tuesday, where he will visit several landmarks in the area and will participate in the 2023 Administration Forum, told Agerpres.

According to the programme announced by the Government Press Office, the PM will visit, in the first part of the day, the "Sfanta Maria" Children's Emergency Hospital in Iasi.

Afterwards, he will attend the inauguration of Amazon Campus in the Palas Campus office complex in Iasi, where he will have a meeting with a delegation of Amazon Europe.

The programme also includes a visit to the Metropolitanate of Moldavia and Bucovina, in the presence of His Eminence Teofan, Archbishop of Iasi, and a visit to the Antibiotice SA company.

Nicolae Ciuca will also participate in the 2023 Administration Forum, an event organised by the Iasi branch of the National Liberal Party (PNL), in partnership with the League of Local Elected Officials. The Forum, which will be attended by over 400 local elected representatives, will take place in the Palas complex.