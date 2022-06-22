Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, UAE's Zayed Al Nahyan meet on oil, gas supply

On a working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss diversifying oil and gas supply resources amidst ongoing tensions in the Black Sea region.

According to a press statement released by the government on Wednesday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca paid a working visit to the United Arab Emirates on June 20 and 21 to meet in Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Talks focused on the development and consolidation of bilateral dialogue at the political, economic and sectoral levels between the two countries. During the meeting, important and priority issues for the United Arab Emirates and Romania were addressed, as well as regional and international affairs.

The main subjects were projects in the field of energy, port infrastructure, agriculture and IT.

According to the government, the dialogue set "concrete benchmarks" for solutions to diversify oil and gas supply resources amidst ongoing tensions in the Black Sea region and the European embargo on Russian oil and oil supplies. At the same time, investment opportunities in Romania in the field of renewable energy were addressed, both offshore and on-shore.

The visit preceded a second session of the Co-operation Commission between the Government of Romania and the Government of the United Arab Emirates, scheduled for June 21-22.

The official retinue that accompanied Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca to the United Arab Emirates included Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Sorin Grindeanu, Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Adrian Chesnoiu, representatives of the Prime Minister's Chancellery Paula Cristea, Iulian Chifu, and Dan Carbunaru.

AGERPRES