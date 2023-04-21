PM Ciuca urges Romanian businessmen to go international

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, the president of the PNL (National Liberal Party), while paying a visit on Friday to Brasov County, urged Romanian businessmen to have the will to leave the county or the country and move to the international level, to enter "the big game," emphasizing that only when Romania will have its own Siemens or Samsung will it really matter at this level.

"Have the will to leave the county, the country and go international. Our country will really count in the international economic environment when we'll have our Siemens or our Samsung. We need this confirmation and we need your courage, the same as you need our support, to be able to capitalize and be able to enter this big game. Romania cannot continue to boast of only a few traditional products. They are traditional, they are ours, our pride, we have incredible human potential, but we didn't know how to capitalize on it until today, it's true, many of our very well trained people are in the diaspora, they work in the diaspora. We have to create conditions for them to return to the country (...) We have a duty to them to create conditions for them to come and show their spirit of national and patriotic pride here, in the country, to develop in our country what they have learned abroad (...) Romanians can do more. Romania deserves more," stated Prime Minister Ciuca, at the Entrepreneurial Caravan, a debate organized by the Liberal People's Club, at Poiana Brasov mountain resort.

"Unfortunately, I realized that there is no dialogue and interconnection both within the business community and between business people, the Romanian Government and the local authorities. And I tell you this because, basically, during two or three meetings, I saw two businessmen with international recognition meeting for the first time, shaking hands for the first time. We cannot talk about our country's economic potential and opportunities if we do not know the capacity and capabilities of each of us and how we can do so that, putting them together, we don't waste time and resources and really exploit our potential with maximum efficiency," said the PNL head.

At the same time, he encouraged the businessmen to propose solutions to the problems that concern them.

What I want to emphasize is that, beyond these elements of macroeconomics, we need to see what we, as a government, can do, what you can do - you are the ones who can give the reality, tell us what works and what doesn't, where it helps you and where the Government does not help you, where it can intervene so that, through economic policies, through fiscal measures, through financing insurance, we can really support the Romanian capital," said Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

The Entrepreneurial Caravan event was organized by the Liberal Business People's Club, in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR), the Romanian Business People's Association (AOAR) and Club Romania. AGERPRES