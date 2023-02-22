PM Ciuca: We approve a state aid scheme for spa tourism operators

The government will analyse today a memorandum approving a state-aid scheme for business operators investing in spa tourism, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

"An important document for the business community is the memorandum from the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism, a memorandum approving a state aid scheme that comes to support operators who invest in spa tourism," Ciuca said at the beginning of a government sitting.

He added that the new aid scheme is designed to make Romanian tourism grow in value, taking into account its potential as the efficiency of Romanian tourism right now is very low, because a lot has been haphazardly invested.

"I have discussed with the tourism business community and entrepreneurs, with all those who operate travel businesses or carry out specific activities and we agreed that it would be very appropriate to identify one tourist objective: mountain tourism, spa tourism, Danube Delta tourism or any other area with potential and fund them from the national budget, develop pilot projects as models that will later generate replication schemes in the other locations with tourist potential," said Ciuca.

Tourism Minister Constantin Daniel Cadariu said in his turn that when making its agenda, the ruling coalition pledged to establish a 10-year de minimis scheme to support spa tourism in Romania.

According to Cadariu, this sector is, unfortunately, "lagging behind the most," and this scheme supplements a government decision adopted last month regarding the ministry's investment plan.

According to the minister, the plan has two main directions: ski areas and spa tourism.

"We start from a reality, namely the fact that Romania is first in Europe in terms of mineral resources with therapeutic properties and we have over 100 settlements in Romania that have such resources. Unfortunately, we only have 33 spa resorts and so, through that investment plan, we will also stimulate the establishment of new spa resorts, while private operators can be assisted by investing in their activity. Moreover, it will be the only de minimis scheme designed for tourism investment in the private sector, since there are no such possibilities under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) or the 2021-2027 structural funds for that," said Cadariu.