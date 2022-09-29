PM Ciuca: We are extending fuel price compensation until the end of the year

Fuel price compensation will be extended until the end of the year, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Thursday.

"We will extend the emergency ordinance by which we compensate the price of fuel. It was a decision that produced effects. We managed to stabilize and even lower the price of fuel, a price that produces effects throughout the chain. In this way, until the end of the year we will benefit from the same compensation measure," the prime minister said at the beginning of the Government meeting.

The executive announced on Wednesday that the agenda of the meeting includes the analysis of the draft emergency ordinance for the amendment of GEO 106/2022 to support the granting of price reductions for gasoline and diesel and for the amendment of art. 18 of the Government Emergency Ordinance no. 41/2022 for the establishment of the National System for monitoring the road transport of goods with high fiscal risk RO e-Transport and repealing art. XXVIII of the Government Emergency Ordinance no. 130/2021 regarding some fiscal-budgetary measures, the extension of some terms, as well as for the modification and completion of some normative acts.AGERPRES