PM Ciuca: We have definite confirmation that accession to Schengen is on the work agenda of Swedish EU presidency

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declares that Romania's accession to the Schengen area is on the work agenda of the Swedish presidency of the European Union, told Agerpres.

"We discussed. Yesterday I went to the Embassy of Sweden, which ensures the EU presidency. We have definite confirmation that the accession to Schengen is on the work agenda of the Swedish presidency", Ciuca said on Antena 3 CNN.

He also showed that "it is being discussed at the level of technical experts with the Austrian side, with all those who can contribute and support us" in this endeavor.

Nicolae Ciuca had a meeting on Thursday with the ambassadors of the EU states accredited to Romania, at the Swedish Embassy in Bucharest, in the context of this country's holding the rotating Presidency of the EU Council.