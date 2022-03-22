 
     
PM Ciuca: We will communicate support measures next week, after discussing with European Commission

Captura video
Ciuca

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday stated that the mix of measures regarding energy, food and other products will be communicated next week, after the authorities discuss the matter with the European Commission, Agerpres reports.

He specified that, at present, analyses are being carried out by each ministry to identify the necessary measures.

When asked about the measures considered by the governing coalition he said the whole packaged was being analyzed.

Regarding the help asked by the SMEs, transporters and distributors, he said everybody needs helps.

