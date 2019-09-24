PM Dancila, at meeting with AJC Executive Director, reiterates Romania's commitment to fighting anti-Semitism

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila met with David Harris, the Executive Director of the American Jewish Committee (AJC), in the context of her working visit to the United States, on which occasion she reaffirmed Romania's commitment to fighting against anti-Semitism, xenophobia and any other form of intolerance.

According to a Government press release, during the talks that took place on Monday, the prime minister emphasized the importance the Strategic Partnership with the United States has for Romania, as well as our country's attachment to the partnership with the State of Israel. At the same time, Dancila stressed Romania's strong support for a robust transatlantic relationship, as an essential prerequisite for ensuring common security and prosperity.

Viorica Dancila also presented the actions of the Romanian Government aimed at preserving the memory of the Holocaust and combating negationism, mentioning, among them, the opening of a National Museum of Jewish History and the Holocaust in Bucharest, but also the development of Holocaust study programs.

Representatives of the American Jewish Committee (AJC) leadership appreciated that the first event organized by PRES RO 2019, in Brussels, was dedicated to the fight against anti-Semitism. They appreciated the measures of the Government in Bucharest regarding the opening of a National Museum of Jewish History and the Holocaust and the importance our country attaches to the promotion of Holocaust education at the level of the whole Romanian society, shows the cited source.