PM Dancila calls shameful President Iohannis talking about Caracal tragedy

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday that "it is shameful for President Klaus Iohannis to come up after all this time to talk about the Caracal tragedy," in a political context defined by his attempts at stymying the government.

"It is shameful for the president to come up after all this time and talk about the Caracal tragedy in a political context defined by his pertinacious attempts at stymying the government. It is indecent for this sensitive topic, this drama, to be used for him to create his own political moves. Mr Iohannis once again demonstrates that he does not even understand his role as president of the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT). He speaks of citizen security as an abstract term, forgetting that that is the essential component of national security. Candidate Iohannis's only concern is to critiques the government, forgetting that he is part of the executive branch and equally responsible. It is not the state whose chief he pretends to be that should be reset, but the President of Romania that has to be restarted. He speaks of power forgetting that he has been in power for five years. Let us all remember how, in the first days after this tragedy, Mr Iohannis unreasonably delayed a CSAT meeting and hesitated to dismiss the head of the Special Telecommunications Service (STS). After that, he showed up late in vain and told us nothing. Just as he showed up today to tell us a big nothing," said Dancila at a news conference at the headquarters of the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

She said the government had taken all the measures that were required in the aftermath of the Caracal tragedy, including immediately penalising the culprits, passing an emergency ordinance for improving the 112 emergency number service, preparing a bill for improving the intervention in the case of missing individuals, and drastically tightening penalties for false imprisonment and other serious offences.

"The president, however, chooses to ignore these things and, totally out of synch, he is trying to cynically rehash this drama. Only to try and legitimise his own powerlessness and his own interests," said Dancila.

According to the prime minister, the entire Opposition is concerned these days with throwing the country out of balance, "in a situation that suits them politically".

AGERPRES