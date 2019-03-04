PM Dancila: Domestic violence cases register a worrying rise

Domestic violence cases register a worrying increase and fighting this phenomenon, as well as supporting the victims are imperative, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Monday according to Agerpres.

"The data show that, unfortunately, the domestic violence cases register a worrying rise. An indicator which reflects the gravity of this phenomenon is the large number of deaths caused by domestic violence. 1,374 people have lost their lives between 2009 and 2016 following the aggressions suffered. The entire society was impressed with the cases of the young women killed by their partners. The forms of aggression are of many types, not just physical and the victims of domestic violence are increasing form year to year," Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated at the Victoria Palace, at the signing ceremony of the funding contract of "VENUS- together for a safe life" Project.The Executive head brought to mind the measures taken regarding the provisional protection order."We took action in this sense both during my activity as MEP and as Prime Minister. One of the first measures was meant to regulate the provisional protection order, which would allow the policemen to rapidly intervene in situations of imminent danger," PM Viorica Dancila added.