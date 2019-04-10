PM Dancila: Economic growth can also be seen in Romanians' pockets

Viorica Dancila said at the beginning of the government meeting, arguing that according to the official data, the net nominal average wage in February was by 17.9 percent higher compared to the same period last year.

"Economic growth can also be seen in the Romanians' pockets. Official data shows that in February this year the average net nominal wage was 17.9 percent higher compared to the same period last year, reaching 2.933 lei. These figures prove the effectiveness of the measures taken by the PSD-ALDE government to increase the population's incomes and stimulate the business environment. This shows us that we are on the right track and that we must continue to implement the governing program," said the PM.

The head of the government added that 2019 will be the year of investments for Romania's development, and transport infrastructure is a key area in this regard.

"We are making strides in key projects we have also discussed with representatives of the business milieu, with investments in the Craiova and Pitesti areas," Dancila said.