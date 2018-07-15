PM Dancila: Gov't supports internship program; we doubled seats number from 100 to 200

The Executive supports the Government Internship Program, as shown by the fact that compared to the 2017 edition, when 100 seats were allocated, this year the number of participants is 200, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Monday at the launch of the sixth edition of the program, informs Agerpres.

"I am glad to be here today with so many valuable and well-trained young people. I say this because I know that you are here today following a rigorous selection and a tight competition, 200 seats and 3,000 candidates who have applied online. I am very happy with your presence here and I want to assure you that the Romanian Government supports this program and supports all of you, as proven by the fact that we have doubled the number of places from 100 seats in 2017 to 200 places this year," Dancila said.

The prime minister added that, in the Centennial Year, this program will be training young people, students or graduates, coming from 45 universities from Romania and from abroad.

"I'm glad we have managed to bring home students from the UK, France, Italy and China. I want you to take advantage of this openness and look at how things work, how to draw up documents, laws, what their circuitry is," said Dancila.

Andrada Debu, a former graduate of the Government Internship Program, subsequently employed at the Victoria Palace in the area of preparing governmental meetings, wished them success and said that during the two months of the program she had accumulated "new knowledge" and put into practice a part of what she learned during faculty.

"During the Internship period you will have the opportunity to participate in events organized with the aim of getting to closely know the Romanian administrative system and I think that you should take advantage of this opportunity offered by this program. You have the chance to prove your most important skills. Seriousness, consistency and devotion can be the key points in your valorization within this program and in the professional career you will be pursuing in the future. I hope you take full advantage of this opportunity that the Government of Romania offers for six years to young students and fresh graduates," Debu told them.

Executive spokesperson Nelu Barbu said that since 2013, when it started, "782 young people have successfully graduated" the Government Internship Program.

"All of these young people are part of the program's alumni network, some of them have already been working in the central administration," Barbu also said.