PM Dancila: Government reshuffle must take place

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila declared on Thursday in Targu Mures that the government reshuffle must take place and that decisions in this regard will be taken in a meeting of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Executive Committee.

"We will have a meeting of the Executive Committee and we will decide on reshuffle. It has to take place, as we have three interim ministers," Dancila said when asked about when the government reshuffle would take place, given that PSD chairman Liviu Dragnea had previously stated that for him the topic is closed for the time being, until after the European Parliament elections.

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, accompanied by Health Minister Sorina Pintea, is on a visit to Mures County on Thursday to meet with county officials and medical doctors, at the County Emergency Clinical Hospital in Targu Mures.