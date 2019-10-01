PM Dancila: He shouldn't use a tragedy as an electoral campaign theme

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Tuesday in Ploiesti that a tragedy shouldn't be used as an electoral campaign theme, referring to President Klaus Iohannis's statement, who requested the resignation of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) Chief and said that the Prime Minister should take care of the current issues, not of electoral tours.

"If I remember well, when the Caracal case surfaced, which Mr President brought to mind after three months, he was on vacation. I returned to Bucharest and I took the first measures. But I believe that we shouldn't use a tragedy as an electoral campaign theme. These things can be discussed, measures were taken, further measures should be taken and if he wants to take measures on the Interior Ministry, I believe that, firstly, he should appoint a minister with the MAI [the Interior Ministry]. And you know that I even sent a letter to Mr President in this regard," Dancila stated.The PM added that "it looks like an electoral campaign speech" and she didn't want to comment more.When asked if she is pleased with the DIICOT Chief, Dancila stated that if she were to ask for his resignation, the "scandal would have been very big.""I have seen that Mr President is touring, lately he is touring with private planes, even within the country, as I have seen. I never went on tours, I clearly explained, each time I went to a country, I went to promote Romania, to promote the economic opportunities and each time I signed a cooperation agreement, I signed the cooperation between ministries, I boosted the bilateral relations," Dancila argued.