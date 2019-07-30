PM Dancila: I have the entire availability to convene Parliament in extraordinary session, to issue OUG to remove deficiencies

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Tuesday that a pragmatic approach is needed in order to regulate the dysfunctions reported following the Caracal case and showed "the entire availability" to convene Parliament in an extraordinary session and also to issue an emergency ordinance (OUG) to regulate these deficiencies in functioning, whether it is the Interior Ministry (MAI) or other entities.

"We have a moral duty to punish those who are guilty, but we also have the responsibility to regulate things so that such events shall not occur in Romania. I said that I requested an analysis to each county, an analysis to show the existing reality, because, if we don't know the reality, we certainly shall not be able to take the necessary measures, measures which are requested by the society, measures to make sure that these things shall not occur in Romania. (...) I believe that we need a pragmatic approach, an approach to bring added value, an approach to bring to the forefront the measures we take to regulate the things that aren't working well. I have the entire availability to convene Parliament in an extraordinary session and to issue an emergency ordinance in view of regulating these deficiencies in functioning, whether it is the MAI or other entities that need these regulations," Dancila stated at the MAI headquarters.

The PM added that this should be the approach of the entire political class. "If we come out with political statements, we shall not solve the problems. The people are tired of these statements, we have to come out with concrete things and then, I believe that we will generate a wave of credibility in institutions, I think that this should be the path we have to follow," the PM stated.

Dancila added that, in the discussions she carried out with the chief of service branches of the MAI, she assured them of her entire support.

"I assured all the chiefs of service branches, all the directorates of the MAI, as I assure all those who want to get involved in the positive sense that they will have in Romania's Prime Minister a partner in regulating all these things which made certain interventions or certain things that didn't work well in Romania impossible," the PM added.

Viorica Dancila stated that she will follow through every decision, every step that is made in the Caracal case, because "it is important that this investigation be conducted as fast as possible."