PM Dancila: If I am Romania's President, I will support gov't regardless of political colour

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said in Constanta on Friday that if she were Romania's President, she would support the Government, regardless of its political colour, mentioning that the Executive must function, and the battle among institutions does not benefit the country.

"I see that a president must be a president of all Romanians. There are not Romanians on my side, Romanians on the side of the others. As I am a prime minister of all Romanians, of those who voted for me and of those who didn't vote for me. The measures I take inside the government I take for all Romanians. (...) We want a president bringing consensus, having a correct attitude to the other institutions of the state," Dancila said.She added that if she were Romania's President she would support the Executive regardless of the political colour."If I become Romania's President, I will support the Government regardless of its political colour, because the Government must work, must make good decisions for the people and I will support it, because this way I support the development of my country. This fight among institutions, among people doesn't benefit Romania in my opinion," Dancila added.