 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Dancila: If I am Romania's President, I will support gov't regardless of political colour

Click
Viorica Dancila

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said in Constanta on Friday that if she were Romania's President, she would support the Government, regardless of its political colour, mentioning that the Executive must function, and the battle among institutions does not benefit the country. 

"I see that a president must be a president of all Romanians. There are not Romanians on my side, Romanians on the side of the others. As I am a prime minister of all Romanians, of those who voted for me and of those who didn't vote for me. The measures I take inside the government I take for all Romanians. (...) We want a president bringing consensus, having a correct attitude to the other institutions of the state," Dancila said. 

She added that if she were Romania's President she would support the Executive regardless of the political colour. 

"If I become Romania's President, I will support the Government regardless of its political colour, because the Government must work, must make good decisions for the people and I will support it, because this way I support the development of my country. This fight among institutions, among people doesn't benefit Romania in my opinion," Dancila added.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.