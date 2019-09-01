PM Dancila: Let us create conditions for Romanians to return home

Chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) Viorica Dancila declared, on Sunday, at the meeting with the PSD Diaspora, that the Government is trying to do everything possible for Romanians to return to the country and stressed that many of them left Romania between 2005 - 2007, "when schools, hospitals were closed, salaries and pensions were cut."

"We here, all those who have a responsibility, who hold high positions in the Romanian state, need to do everything possible for Romania to be beautifully talked about, because this helps those in the diaspora, we need to do everything possible to create the conditions for Romanians to return home because this is the right path to follow. How can we achieve this? By doing what we have started: raising wages, well-paying jobs, creating conditions in localities," premier Dancila said at the meeting in Mamaia, Constanta County, with members of the PSD Diaspora, according to a recording published on Facebook by one of the participants.The prime minister said that the Government should continue the programs aimed at helping the Romanians that return to the country to develop their own business.The premier went on to say that there is a need for a better relationship between the Government and the diaspora, noting that many of the Romanians left when pensions and salaries were cut.