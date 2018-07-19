 
     
PM Dancila: Meeting with President Iohannis - part of institutional cooperation mechanism

Guvernul Romaniei
Viorica Dancila

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila says that the meeting with President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday was part of the institutional cooperation mechanism between the Government and the Presidential Administration and referred to the preparation of Romania's taking over and exercising the presidency of the EU Council. 


"Yesterday I had a meeting with the President of Romania, Mr. Klaus Iohannis, on the preparation of Romania's taking over and exercising the presidency of the EU Council. We discussed both the preparation phase of the files and the topics of interest, as well as technical issues related to organization, logistics and the program. Yesterday's meeting is part of the institutional cooperation mechanism between the Government and the Presidential Administration," Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday in the opening of the Government sitting.

