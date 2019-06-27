PM Dancila meets Commissioner Hahn in Brussels to discuss current EU foreign affairs

Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila had a meeting in Brussels on Thursday with European Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn to discuss current EU foreign affairs at the end of Romania's six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.

"In their conversation, enlargement policy came up, which was a priority in the external relations dimension of the agenda of the Romanian presidency of the EU Council, as well as recent developments relevant to the EU's neighbourhood policy. Romania's efforts to boost progress with this file during the six-month Romanian tenure were hailed, along with the results obtained, including the conclusions adopted at a June 18, 2019 meeting of the General Affairs Council that secured continuity for the process and preserved the strategic opportunities for candidate countries in the accession process," according to a press statement released by the Romanian government.Dancila commended the support of the European Commission, an important partner in the process that allowed the release of the most favorable scenario at the moment for the regional partners under the enlargement policy."The prime minister of Romania and the European official discussed the recent developments in the Republic of Moldova. She voiced support for the continuation of the European path of the Republic of Moldova and pointed out that the Government of Romania intends to deepen bilateral co-operation in the spirit of the bilateral partnership and special relationship with the Republic of Moldova. Prime Minister Viorica Dancila voiced hopes that the European institutions will also contribute to identifying the best ways to support the European path of the Republic of Moldova," the release reads.Dancila paid a working visit to Brussels on Thursday to meet high-ranking European officials to discuss a number of current issues on the European agenda.