PM Dancila meets head for International Archival Programs at US Holocaust Memorial Museum Radu Ioanid

The opening of the National Museum of Jewish History and Holocaust in Romania was the main topic for discussion at the Wednesday meeting of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila with Radu Ioanid, the Director of International Archival Programs at US Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Participating in the meeting there were also US Ambassador to Romania Hans Klemm and the head of the "Elie Wiesel" Institute in Bucharest, Alexandru Florian, reads a release of the Government sent to AGERPRES.

"The main topic for discussion was the opening of the National Museum of Jewish History and Holocaust in Romania. Thus, the head of the Executive reiterated on this occasion the full support granted by the Romanian Government to this project designed to contribute to the promotion of education on Holocaust at the level of the entire Romanian society. The meeting took place in the context of today's conference in Bucharest called "The Future of Memory: the National Museum of Jewish History and Holocaust in Romania," an event organised by the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council, under the auspices of the Romanian Prime Minister," reads the release.