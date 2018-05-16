PM Dancila on possible relocation of the Romanian Embassy in Israel: We've launched a consultation platform

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday that during a meeting with President Klaus Iohannis a day before, she also discussed a consultation platform to look into the possibility of relocating Romania's embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and that the Presidential Administration was invited to join the platform.

"The government has launched a consultation platform; we will conduct consultations and we will see the results. There was no reason for me to set up these consultations with the President; I told the President that we wanted to consult with all the institutions so that we may see the economic and political advantages of such a move. We will consult with the ministries, and once we have concluded these consultations, we will make them public," Dancila said at the Parliament House.Asked if the Presidency is among the institutions consulted, Dancila answered in the affirmative."We have requested the presence of the Presidential Administration from the very first consultations," Dancila said.She added that during the meeting on Tuesday with Iohannis, they also talked about foreign policy and an increase in Romania's role externally."We have already released a press statement; mention was made about foreign policy, about an increase in Romania's external role. We also discussed the document edited by France - we released a press statement - and foreign policy co-operation," said Dancila.