PM Dancila presents priorities of Romania's EU Council Presidency to head of American Jewish Committee Harris

One of Romania's priorities during the presidency of the Council of the EU is to intensify European joint efforts to combat anti-Semitism, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday, during a meeting she had, in Brussels, with the Executive Director of the American Jewish Committee, David Harris, informs a press release issued by the Government.

The discussions took place in the context of Dancila's attending the conference "Fighting Anti-Semitism: A Common Approach for Better Protection of Jewish Communities in Europe - From Policy to Action."

"Prime Minister Viorica Dancila presented the priorities of the Romanian Presidency to the EU Council, focusing on intensifying European joint efforts to fight anti-Semitism and denial of the Holocaust, and the Prime Minister thanked the interlocutor for the substance of the conference. In this context, the Romanian Prime Minister has enumerated Romania's recent projects on promoting Holocaust education and combating anti-Semitism and conveyed thanks for the continued involvement of the American Jewish Committee in supporting these projects," the release reads.

Dancila expressed satisfaction with the longstanding partnership with the representatives of the American Jewish Committee and with the constant support of the organization for the development and deepening of the Romanian-American dialogue and "reaffirmed Romania's commitment to participate in international efforts to combat anti-Semitism and any form of extremism, racism and highlighted the achievements recorded lately," reads the said press release.