PM Dancila presents to EC President Juncker latest developments regarding reform and judicial system amendments

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila presented, within a meeting in Brussels with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, "the latest developments in respect to the reform and the amendments of the judicial system of Romania."

"The Prime Minister presented the latest developments in terms of reform and judicial system amendments, and showed that the completion of the CVM [the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism] remains an important objective on the governmental agenda," reads the Gov't release.According to the quoted source, the meeting between Dancila and Juncker was occasioned by the Romanian PM's visit to Brussels. The meeting was also attended by First Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans and European Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Cretu.In view of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2019, Dancila underscored the Romanian authorities' commitment to ensure a successful mandate.According to the Executive, she highlighted Romania's objective to contribute, in a constructive manner, to drafting and promoting the European common interest, ensuring unity and cohesion among the member states and getting citizens close to the EU again. Moreover, she expressed the Romanian Gov't's wish to continue "the close and efficient cooperation" with the European Commission in order to facilitate the decision-making process at European level."The two officials agreed on the need of ensuring a general consensus for endorsing the objective that Romania had envisaged prior and during the Presidency of the EU Council, with the involvement of all institutional, social and political actors as a necessity," the release mentions.Dancila also presented the priorities of the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council regarding the main files included on the European agenda, as well as the reflection process on the EU future, talks on the sidelines of the future Multi-Annual Financial Framework and negotiations regarding Brexit.PM Dancila underscored the importance of the EC maintaining an approach regarding some proposals on the future Financial Framework which guarantees that the cohesion and common agriculture policies remain the main investment policies of the Union. She voiced her expectation that their important role be adequately reflected at the level of the related allocations, the release mentions.