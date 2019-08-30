PM Dancila: President has 'normal Romania' as slogan; normality isn't blocking the gov't

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Friday voiced hope the head of state would understand that normality is not blocking the Government, in the context in which, as she mentioned, the president's slogan for the November elections is "normal Romania".

Asked how she commented on the fact that there are ALDE ministers who have not delegated their duties to secretaries of state, Viorica Dancila said: "We will discuss all these possibilities in the Executive Committee tomorrow. (...) I hope there are also people in ALDE who think about stability, that there are people who are responsible. We will see what the situation is and we will make decisions until next week, an informed one. But I hope that the president, who has chosen as a slogan a 'normal Romania' will understand that normality is not blocking the Government."The prime minister added that the Government can only be dismissed by censure motion or by the resignation of the prime minister."If we try to block the Government, in fact, we block all the decisions we have to make for Romania and for the Romanians. And in the next period we have enough normative acts that are beneficial for the Romanians," said Dancila, at the political summer school of the Social Democratic Women's Organization, held in Mamaia.On Friday, President Klaus Iohannis signed the decrees taking note of the resignations of the ministers of Environment, Energy and Relations with the Parliament. According to a statement of the Presidential Administration.