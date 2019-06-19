PM Dancila: President Iohannis has started electoral campaign, I expect many blockages

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila declared on Tuesday that she expects several "blockages" on behalf of President Klaus Iohannis, given that he announced his candidacy for a new mandate at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

"It is very true that the campaign logic has already set in and President Iohannis has already announced his candidacy, so I expect this political struggle in the next period. The elections are approaching (...), the president is already in electoral campaign and I have seen this and as the elections are approaching, there will certainly be many more blockages," Viorica Dancila told private broadcaster Romania TV.She also said that, although she has constantly advocated for balance and consensus, she failed to work with the president."You know very well that I have always been a person who has said that there is a need for balance and consensus. I have tried to work with all the institutions, but unfortunately I have not been able to work with the Presidential Administration, with President Iohannis. Every time I saw that the Government was guilty of all the evils and that this Government should leave. I would have expected the president to be the president of all the Romanians and to prove the impartiality that each Romanian president must have. I believe that there should be this co-operation and this consensus on important projects for the country, with the Presidential Administration, with the Romanian Parliament, with the political parties. Let us not forget that a consensus was needed when PSD led Romania into the European Union or Romania into NATO. Without this consensus on important projects, I think we cannot take important steps forward," said Premier Viorica Dancila.Among other things, she added that she "guarantees" to the president that the Social Democratic Party will strengthen, mentioning, with regard to the results that the Social Democrats have obtained at the recent European Parliament elections, that the PSD "lost a battle, did not lose the war."